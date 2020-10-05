Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

 

News

Govt Narrows Down on Kenya Mpya Buses for Ferrying Goons to Muranga

Avatar

By

Published

Rowdy Youth Light Tires at Kenol
Rowdy Youth Light Tires at Kenol

(KDRTV) – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned the directors of two bus companies over Sunday’s  chaos at Kenol Town in Murang’a.

At least two people are reported dead after two factions clashed ahead of DP William Ruto’s visit for a church function.

NTSA wants the directors of Joy Kenya and Neo Kenya bus companies to shed more light on what happened.

“In implementation of the PSV Regulations, 2014 and in consultation with the Inspector General, the Authority has summoned the officials of Neo Kenya Mpya Commuters Limited and Joy Kenya Services Limited,” NTSA said in a statement on Monday.

The authority was following up on a directive from the police headquarters on Sunday which revealed that police were in pursuit of buses that had ferried goons to Kenol.

Read Also: Police Ran, Leaving Passengers on their

The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said on Monday that MPs; Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome had surrendered to the regional offices in Nyeri over the chaos.

This followed an order of from Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai directing for the immediate arrest of the twol lawmakers on Sunday evening.

It is believed the two lawmakers mobilised goons to cause chaos and blame it on their rivals.

Read Also: Details of Moses Kuria’s Emotional Letter to Uhuru, Raila

According to locals, two buses ferrying unknown youth arrived at Kenol as early as 7:00 AM on Sunday morning and started the chaos. They lit tyres on the main road before going to throw stones at the church where the DP later visited.

The goons were not locals and are said to have been ferried from Thika Town.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

murangalady murangalady

Politics

Lady Allegedly Paid By Sabina Chege To Cause Chaos in Murang’a Ahead of DP Ruto’s Visit Beaten Badly

(KDRTV) – The lady in question was beaten to a pulp in Murang’a County by Tangatanga supporters after she was allegedly paid a meager...

22 hours ago
boyfriend day boyfriend day

Life & Style

Viral Screenshot Of A Couple’s WhatsApp Conversation On World Boyfriends’ Day

(KDRTV) – How well does your spouse appreciate your effort of keeping the ‘love fire’ burning? Relationships in Kenya are becoming more and more...

3 hours ago