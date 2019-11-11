Gunman in Kasarani Shop Robbery Identified as ex-Kamiti Prison Convict

Police have identified the identity of the suspect seen shooting a shopper during a burglary incident captured on a CCTV in the Kasarani area in Nairobi.

According to the police detectives, the shooter in the footage is an ex-convict of Kamiti maximum prison who just recently concluded his jail term.

The second has also been identified through their names remain withheld

During the incident, a shopper and a shopkeeper were shot and injured during the fateful night.

The two victims, including Richard Muema and the Ulbanus, Mutua, the co-owner of the shop is now receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Reportedly, Muema is in the Intensive Care Unit, while Mutua is in a stable condition.