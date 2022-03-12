Happening Now: Scores Feared Dead After Two Tankers Collide In Mukhonje Kakamega

Few hours ago, two tankers collided causing a massive explosion along Kakamega’s Mukhonje road.

Several cars that were close to the two tankers were burnt beyond recognition. However, unknown number of people are feared dead.

The police together with the Kenya Red Cross are now containing situation. People are urged to keep distance to avoid more casualties.

This comes barely some few months after another lorry exploded on the same area killing 8 people while injuring a lot of pedestrians.

Consequently, most cars were also burnt.

In a situation of such explosions, many Kenyans have lost their lives trying to savor petrol from the lorries.

This is not the first time such incident is happening. More reports will be given after the police and red cross contain the situation.

Also read: German Chemical Park Explosion: One Dead, Four Missing As Explosion Hits Leverkusen

“Reports of a fuel tanker explosion at Muhonje Area in Kakamega. Red Cross Action Team Kakamega, Emergency Medical Services,police and County Fire Brigade are responding,” Red Cross stated.