Heavy Security Present In Mombasa For BBI Rally

KDRTV has witnessed a presence of heavy security at the Mama Ngina Waterfront in readiness for the BBI rally in Mombasa in January, Sartuday 25.

Regular police and General Service Unit (GSU) were spotted arriving at the venue as early as 6 am

Read also: Aisha Jumwa Scampers For Dear Life Over BBI Press Briefing

A section of the police was in full riot gear with batons and teargas canisters

A stand-off is anticipated in the rally as Tanga tanga leaders vowed to attend all BBI rallies to air their grievances and voices.

Raila Odinga had previously announced that the rally is open for all Kenyans to attend however, the Senate majority Kipchumba Murkomen has hinted that the pro-BBI team had planned to humiliate them during the rally through denying them seats, etc.

KDRTV reported yesterday about how irate youths who were believed to be pro-BBI stormed Aisha Jumwa presser forcing her and journalists to scamper for their safety.

More to follow…