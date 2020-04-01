Her Name is Brenda: Uhuru Praises Kenya’s COVID-19 First Patient after Full Recovery

(KDRTV) She is no longer patient number one, her name is Brenda. These are the words of President Uhuru Kenyatta as he revealed the identity of Kenya’s first person to test positive for Coronavirus.

In a video call interview, Uhuru praised Brenda for her bravery to go to take herself to hospital after exhibiting symptoms of the dreaded virus.

“Brenda we have been referring to you as patient one.

“You are special because immediately after arrival, without being coerced, forced or pushed, you took it upon yourself realising that you potentially were at risk to Kenyatta Hospital. We are proud of you,” he stated.

Brenda was in the company of another Coronavirus survivor only identified as Brian. Brian had come contracted the infection after coming into contact with Brenda.

“We are very proud of you Brenda because through that, we were able to conduct the test, you were able to inform us in a very calm manner all the people you were in contact with. That is how we were able to get hold of Brian,” Uhuru added.

Brenda revealed that she has been isolation for 23 days. She thanked the staff at Mbagathi Hospital for taking good care of her.

Brenda: I have been in quarantine for 23 days. I thank the nurses for taking care of me very well. I assure all Kenyans that COVID-19 is manageable and treatable.

President Uhuru Kenyatta: She is no longer Number one. Her name is Brenda. Thank you Brenda for saving lives. pic.twitter.com/FDsxWZzJtq — Tuko.co.ke (@Tuko_co_ke) April 1, 2020

She recounted how she travelled to US in December then to London in the UK where she suspected to have contracted the dreaded infection.

Brenda (Formerly patient 1): I went to the US in December & took a flight to London & I believe that may be where I contracted the virus. I monitored my body for a day and went to Mbagathi Hospital the following day as it was on the media as an isolation facility pic.twitter.com/5uy2ZxYcss — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 1, 2020

“As a patriotic Kenya, I decided to watch the response of my body and I presented myself the next day. I would like to thank the staff at Mbagathi because they took it seriously,” she said.

