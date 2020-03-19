These Rumors Must Stop – Govt Warns Kenyans Against Spreading False Information on COVID-19

(KDRTV) – The government will start apprehending individuals spreading fake news and misinformation over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Health CS Kagwe Mutahi on Thursday questioned the source of some of the stories being propagated on social media including claims that there are plans to lockdown Nairobi over the virus.

Using the boy and the hyena folklore as an example, the CS said that if people get used to the fake news, they might not be able to tell if something is serious.

Stop spreading rumours and false information, CS Mutahi Kagwe warns, urges Kenyans to remain calm. pic.twitter.com/kwEEmaWcFK — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 19, 2020

The CS said that there have been no new cases of the dreaded virus reported in Kenya in the last 24 hours.

He said that they have tested eight cases which have all turned negative.

“In the last 24 hours we have screened and tested another 8 cases all of which have turned out negative and are being processed, as we speak, to be discharged to go home,” he said.

As at Thursday evening, Kenya had seven confirmed cases of the dreaded virus.

The CS said that all the patients are in a stable condition.

“We have tested 173 people out which 7 are the ones who have turned out positive. The good news is that the 7 patients are in stable conditions and today we began tests to see whether any of them might have turned negative,” he disclosed.