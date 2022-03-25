High Court Dismisses Henry Rotich’s Petition On Aror And Kimwarer Dam Case

On the other hand, Milimani Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division court judge Esther Maina judged in rage of the DPP setting stage for the case to continue. Judge Esther Maina said that Rotich erred to assure the court to authorize halting the DPP’s case.

“I have carefully considered his petition seeking to stop the trial but I find no justifiable reasons to terminate the case. In the end, I find no merit in the application and dismiss it in its entirety,” Maina said.