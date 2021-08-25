House Of Grace Bishop Takes A U-turn, Demands DNA From Mpango Wakando Before Paying Anything

House Of Grace Bishop David Muriithi has suddenly changed tune and has asked court to order a DNA test to confirm the paternity of a child claimed to be his.

Through his lawyer Njoroge, the bishop wants confirmation that the child is his before he can commit to paying child support.

According to the woman’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, that shouldn’t be necessary because the demand is an afterthought since he had already agreed he fathered the child.

The lawyer said that the bishop had not demanded he wanted at DNA test since the case started.

He asked the court to direct Njoroge to file a formal application for a DNA test so that they can respond to it.

Njoroge, however, told the court that Muriithi only admitted to a relationship and not paternity as the defence has claimed.

Magistrate Terer said that he doesn’t want to go the full details of the case until everything is set. He ordered Njoroge to file the formal application for DNA as is required by law and Omari to respond to it.

Court also declined to ban media from covering the court proceeding as demanded by the bishop.

Njoroge had asked the court to bar the media from covering the case, arguing that this was a child matter.

The bishop’s change of mind comes only a day after he said he can only afford Ksh 10,000 for upkeep and not Ksh 100,000 as the woman demanded.

The Muriithi said that he’s only able to provide the basic minimum for the 2-year-old.

“…a child of two years does not require Wi-Fi or DSTV and the applicant cannot use the birth of the minor to demand that I pay for the said utilities,” the bishop said.

“I make the commitment, bearing in mind my limited means and family responsibilities which I am obliged to meet, as well as the fact that the minor’s education will take the largest share of the minor’s maintenance.”

