News

Photos: Tears, Emotions Run High As Mother Buries Her 5 Kids Who Died In Accident On Her Birthday

woman 1

A sombre mood engulfed a funeral ceremony at Greater St. Mark’s Church of God and later at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery on Saturday as a mother buried her five kids who died in a fire accident.

Deontae Davis Jr., 9; 8-year-old twins Neveah Dunigan and Heaven Dunigan; Jabari Johnson, 4; and Loy’el Dunigan, 2, died Aug. 6, on their mother Sabrina Dunigan’s birthday following a fire in their second-floor apartment in a building on North 29th Street in East St. Louis.

kids 3

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.

A funeral took place from 12-3 p.m. Saturday at the East St. Louis church. The children were buried at the Millstadt cemetery in colourful coffins — red, blue, pink, purple and adorned with their photographs and images like unicorns, bears and butterflies.

kids 2

Four of the kids died on the spot while the other died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Even though I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting these children, I know that they were a crucial part of this community. It shows,” Eastern said in his remarks. “… The community of East St. Louis and the city of East St. Louis, we stand with you.”

Reports of the deaths dominated every news station in the US as dozens promised to help Dunigan.

Church

“These children were wonderful children. If you look at the caskets, each casket reflects their personal desires. The games they played with, the toys they liked, the colors they were interested in,” funeral director Walter Terry told Fox affiliate KTVI.

“If you look at the casket, it’s really a glimpse of their young lives,” he added.

Watch the video below:

