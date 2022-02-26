Connect with us

How Powerful Russia Is Against The Ukraine

Russia is currently in war and has been accused by NATO for violating the international laws that were set.

Nonetheless, Russia is the largest country in the world. Fighting against Ukraine seems to be unfair. According to Russian President Putin, the invasion attempts to demilitarise the country without occupying it. On the contrary, Ukraine President Volodymyr accused Russia of seeking to “destroy them politically.”

When it comes to comparing Russia to Ukraine, Ukrain has 200,000 military personnel while Russia has 900,000 personnel. Reserved Russian military personnel are about 2 million while Ukraine are 900,000 in number.

Russia has 6 times more tanks compared to Ukrane. Ukraine has 2,119 while Rusia has 13, 367 tanks. When it comes to armoured vehicles, Russia has 19,783 armoured vehicles while Ukrain has 2,870. On the other hand, Russia has 1,328 aircrafts while Ukrain has 146 aircrafts.

Nonetheless, Ukraine has 2 warships while Russia has 74. When it comes to surface to air missile launcher, Russia has 2,830 while Ukraine has only 403.

Nonetheless, as the fight gets intense, Volodymyr swore not to surrender but fight for his country.

Keep reading Biden, Putin Exchange Warnings Over Ukraine Invasion

On matters of violating international law including the United Nations charter, Nato said in a statement:

“Russia bears full responsibility for this conflict. It has rejected the path of diplomacy and dialogue repeatedly offered to it by NATO and Allies. It has fundamentally violated international law, including the UN Charter,”

