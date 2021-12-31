Connect with us

Biden, Putin Exchange Warnings Over Ukraine Invasion

The US warns Russia that it will face sanctions “like none he`s ever seen” if it invades Ukraine

The US President Joe Biden during a conversan with Russian Vladimr Putin
KDRTV NEWS: US president Joe Biden and his counterpart Russian Vladimir Putin have engaged in a one-hour phone call on Thursday.

During the conversation, the two leaders exchanged warnings over the Ukraine tensions.

The US had threatened to impose sanctions if Russia proceeded and invaded Ukraine.

However, President Putin said that such sanctions would be a “colossal mistake” and lead to a breakdown in relationships.

KDRTV established that the phone was the second conversation between the two countries this month.

It marked the latest efforts to reduce the tension over Ukraine`s eastern border with Russia.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, more than 100 000 Russian troops have been sent to the border.

The move by Russia has sparked concerns in the west, with the US threatening Russia with sanctions.

Russia, however, declined plans of invading Ukraine and affirmed that the troops were there for routine exercise.

Russia also said that it is entitled to move its troops freely on its soil.

IF UKRAINE COMES UNDER ATTACK, the US said Russia will be exposed to actions “like none he`s ever seen.”

KDRTV established that the two sides established warnings during the conversations

The US said they would respond decisively if Russia proceeded and attacked Ukraine.

Despite the severe and substantiation talks, there are hopes that Ukraine`s tension would be de-escalated through conversations.

