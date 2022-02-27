Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

How River Yala Hero Okite Okero Landed A Good Job

By

Published

images 6 3
images 6 3

Okite Okero became an internet sensation after narrating how he retrieved dead bodies from River Yala.

images 7 4

image courtesy 

According to Okite, he had managed to retrieve more than 30 bodies in River Yala since July last year.  Most missing bodies were found dumped in River Yala.

images 6 3

image courtesy 

Recently, Nicholas Okite Okero came out after missing for some few days. Some claimed his life was in danger. Nonetheless, only few family members knew of his whereabouts.

However, the hero diver impressed George Kinoti, the director of the DCI. Kinoti went ahead and promised him that they will work together. He is yet to receive further training on helping the community professionally to retrieve bodies and other operations.

“Kinoti assured him that he will call Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga employ Okero at the Yala mortuary and give him a payslip so that he gets legitimate support.”

images 11 1

image courtesy 

However, not everyone was happy about Okero and his friend retrieving bodiess. They were however accused of hiding dead bodies in Ndanu falls.

Also read: River Of Death! 10 Bodies Retrieved From 2 Rivers In Less Than Six Months

“He claimed that I was being suspected of hiding bodies in Ndanu falls. They insisted that I record a statement explaining my role in the dead bodies mystery. It is then that one police officer confided in me on threats to my life that I decided to go into hiding,” Okero claimed in the interview

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019