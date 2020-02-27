I am not Ruto’s Employee – Murkomen in Angry Rant

(KDRTV) – Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has blasted the Daily Nation over a controversial newspaper headline in which they referred to him as Ruto’s man.

The newspaper, which has developed a habit of dragging Ruto’s name in every controversy sseemed to suggest that Murkomen was acting for the DP when he opposed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s move to cede some of his powers to the national government.

“Ruto’s man Fights Uhuru City Take Over” reads the headline on Daily Nation.

The story claimed that Murkomen tore into Uhuru’s move to take over the county government roles.

According to the daily, Murkomen accused the President of violating the constitution because the people of Nairobi were not consulted.

Murkomen has questioned why the newspaper would drag Ruto into his argument.

He said he has a name and a job to do and his not an employee of the DP.

He warned Daily Nation not drag him into their fight with Ruto.

“Dear Daily Nation I reject your silly characterization. I have a name. I have a job. I am NOT an employee of the Deputy President. I don’t agree with him on everything even though I respect him as my Deputy Party Leader. Don’t involve me in your vicious war with the DP,” Murkomen said in a tweet.

Dear @dailynation I reject your silly characterization. I have a name. I have a job. I am NOT an employee of the Deputy President. I don’t agree with him on everything even though I respect him as my Deputy Party Leader. Don’t involve me in your vicious war with the DP. pic.twitter.com/4hhq3yX7EE — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 26, 2020

Murkomen was one of the lawyers who represented Sonko when he was charged with corruption and abuse of office offences in a Nairobi Court in December last year.

However, he told the Senate yesterday that he doesn’t have personal interests with the county government of Nairobi.

The main role of the Senate is to protect the interests of Devolved governments and the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator was addressing the issues of Nairobi in his capacity as the Majority leader.