‘I Can’t Believe You’re Gone!’ Jubilee MP Mourns Beloved Dad

Embakasi West MP George Theuri is mourning the untimely demise of his father Mzee Theuri.

The second term Jubilee MP shared the sad news on social media saying he can’t believe the old man is gone.

My family mourn, I can’t believe Dad you are gone; RIP Dad I celebrate you, my hero. I may try to look strong on the outside, but I am so broken,” he wrote on Facebook.



It is not clear what killed the senior Theuri but from the pictures, it looks like the old man has been battling with a disease for a long time.

The MP is known to be a close family member and has shared moments of his family on social media. In July, he shared photos of himself carrying his child on his back.

More to follow…

