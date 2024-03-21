I Used To Drink Alcohol Alot- DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged the youth to take leadership and shun destructive habits.

Speaking on Wednesday evening during a public lecture at Muranga University of Technology titled ‘Decentralising Politics and Power Youth, Leadership and Development, Gachagua said President William Ruto and himself were ready to identify and nurture emerging leaders to drive development.

“You have an advantage. You have a President who thinks about the youth. We are ready and willing to mentor you,” he said.

While alluding to his experience, the Deputy President said the use of illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse destroys careers and potential leaders.

“I used to drink (alcohol) a lot. Most of my friends we used to drink with are dead or zombies. Since I decided to stop drinking, my path has been good. I cry for you. There is no future in illicit brews. The future is bright. Do not waste yourself in drug and alcohol abuse,” he said.

Gachagua encouraged the students to work hard in their studies and to remain firm, focused, and determined.

The deputy president said he had made unpopular decisions, but he has learned to do so because it is the right thing to do.

For example, the current fight against illicit alcohol, drugs, and substance abuse, but with President Ruto, they had to do it to save the young generation that is under threat.

“Don’t be distracted when making decisions. President Ruto faced many obstacles. He was a man on a mission; today he is the President,” said Gachagua.

In his lecture, he highlighted key leadership skills and attributes, as well as leaders who have performed well even when given responsibility while under the age of 35.

The Deputy President, through the Rigathi Gachagua Foundation, is on a mission to mentor young leaders through public lectures and other programmatic work to be implemented under the Rigathi Gachagua Foundation.

