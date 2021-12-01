Connect with us

I will Never Have Natural Birth Again- Betty Kyalo Screams 7 Years After Delivering

Media personality Betty Kyalo has vowed never to have a natural birth given how her first one left her traumatized.

The mother of one said that giving birth to daughter Ivanka seven years ago was so painful that up to know she hasn’t forgotten the pain.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Bun In the Oven’ with Picha Clear Film, Kyalo confessed that the pregnancy came as a surprise three years into working at KTN.

Other than the wrong timing, delivering was a painful experience for her and she doesn’t want to go back that route again.

“For me, breathing didn’t help. It was crazy painful for me. There is no way to explain delivery. You go through the whole process but it’s not easy,” she said, adding that the experience is still fresh in her mind.

She also said she experienced postpartum depression.

“Many women go through postpartum depression, just that the difference is the degree of it. It is not mentally right that you can go through the birth process and just be okay,” she said.

“There is a degree of shock and I also went through it,” she said. “I was happy but at the same time, it took me a few days to get acquainted with her like, she is here. It was a gradual welcome to this world.”

Having delivered successfully without any complications, Kyalo said that she will consider other options during her second delivery.

“Will I do a natural birth again? Definitely no! I will go through the epidural way since that pain by just talking about it, I feel it is still in my mind,” she said.

An epidural is a procedure that injects a local anaesthetic into the space around the spinal nerves of your lower back.

This anaesthetic usually blocks the pain from labour contractions and during birth effectively.

At the same time, Kyalo wanted other women to understand everyone is different and therefore will not have the same pregnancy experience as hers.

“To all mothers who are expecting, don’t let my story scare you. I was also a small girl. There’s a new experience for everybody and I hope you will enjoy it,” she said.

“It is how God wanted us to give birth; to go through the entire process and embrace it rather than feel like you’re being punished. Look at Ivana right now, I am glad I went through that.”

Watch the video below:

