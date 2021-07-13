Important Advice Ruto Gave Daughter On Her Wedding Day That Might Anger Kenyan Women

Deputy President William Ruto Tuesday Morning linked up with radio host Gidi of Radio Jambo for an interview.

On the show, the DP touched on various topics and even took a few questions from listeners.

A listener wanted to know how the DP felt after marrying off her daughter to a Nigerian and not a Kenyan man; to which DP said he had no problem.

“Ningefurahi sana kama msichana wangu angepata Mkenya lakini ni mpango wa Mungu and uamuzi wake pia. Kulikuwa na wakati niliskia fununu kulikuwa na jamaa anitwa Ochieng’, nilikuwa nimemwona lakini akapotea, sijui kulindaje,” Ruto said as he broke into laughter.

Ruto’s daughter, June, got married in May to her Nigerian fiancé Dr Alexander Ezenagu at their Karen home.

The traditional ceremony was attended by only a handful who were invited to witnessed the two lovers exchange wedding.

In the show, DP Ruto also revealed the most important marriage advice he gave her daughter before she left with the Nigerian.

The DP told her daughter that she needs to know they are not on the same level as her hubby and should be submissive to him if she wants the marriage to be a success.

“Nilimwambia wao tena sio wa kiwango moja, yeye akubali kwamba ako chini ya mume wake. Hapo ndipo familia itajengwa,” said Ruto.

The submive narrative is something many Kenyan women have been against. Women demanded equal treatment in marriages nowadays ruling out the popular belief that men are in charge in unions.

Ruto further said women help men move forward in life by being supportive, therefore, building a family becomes easy.

“Kuna wanaume wanahangaika sana lakini ukipata mke ambaye anakusaidia, anakuombea, anakuelewa hapo ndipo unawezakupiga hatua ya kwenda mbele,” Ruto said.

The DP and his wife will be celebrating their 29th marriage anniversary in December 2021, a few days after he turns 55.