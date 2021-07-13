Ruto Shares How He Felt After Daughter Got Married To A Nigerian And Not A Kenyan Man

DP William Ruto recently stopped by Radio Jambo for an interview with Gidi and Ghost where he opened up about various topics including his daughter settling for a Nigerian man.
A fan on the show asked DP how felt marrying off his daughter to a Nigerian and not a Kenyan.
Ruto said that it would have been good if his daughter June settled for a Kenyan man but he doesn’t also mind her Nigerian husband Dr Alexander Ezenagu.
“Ningefurahi sana kama msichana wangu angepata Mkenya lakini ni mpango wa Mungu and uamuzi wake pia. Kulikuwa na wakati niliskia fununu kulikuwa na jamaa anitwa Ochieng’, nilikuwa nimemwona lakini akapotea, sijui kulindaje,” Ruto said as he broke into laughter.
READ ALSO: Religious Leaders Push For Women To Be Banned From Using Boda Bodas: They Are Exposing Their Body Parts
Gidi, who has been settling relationship issues through his Patanisho Show, joked that Ochieng’ was a frequent name in the show.
“Ochieng’ tumezoea kesi zao Patanisho, huwa wanpotea hivo.” he said.
Ruto added:
“Nikamuuliza kuliendaje akaniambia hapana ngojea, nikazama hapo kidogo.”
DP also said that he still has more daughters and is hoping Kenyans will win the race next time.
“Bado niko na wasichana, sasa mimi nawaombea kina Irungu, Ochieng wajipange wasizubae,” he joked.
June and Ezenagu got married last year in a glorious, invite-only wedding held at Ruto’s private residence in Karen.
The two have dated for close to three years before tieing the knot.
Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.
Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.