Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announces end date of curfew in Nairobi and other zoned areas

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

MATIANGI COAST NAMLEF
MATIANGI COAST NAMLEF

Hard-working Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has given Kenyan a sigh of relief after finally announcing the end date for the curfew earlier issued in five counties such as Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Kajiado and Kiambu.

Through a revised gazette notice dated April 12, 2021, Matiang’i noted that the order will go on until May 29, 2021.

“This order shall apply during the hours of darkness between eight o’clock in the evening and four o’clock in the morning with effect from the 29th March, 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of sixty days thereof,” an excerpt of the statement reads.

Matiangi

According to the CS, public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew are still prohibited.

Those exempted are the listed essential service providers, people permitted, in writing, by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of the police in a division/sub-county.

This comes about two weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta on March, 2021, imposed a dusk to dawn curfew from 8.00pm to 4.00m.

The president also directed cessation of movement by road, rail or air into and out of the disease-infected counties.

Matiangi and Keriako Tobiko

Matiangi and Keriako Tobiko in Kajiado [PHOTO: COURTESY]

In addition to that,Uhuru ordered the operations of bars in these counties to be suspended and the sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries in the five Counties be prohibited.

This publication understands the President’s orders were prompted by a spike in recorded Covid-19 cases in the Country.

Experts had indicated that the cases would only flatten if measures were taken.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021