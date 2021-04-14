Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announces end date of curfew in Nairobi and other zoned areas

Hard-working Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has given Kenyan a sigh of relief after finally announcing the end date for the curfew earlier issued in five counties such as Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Kajiado and Kiambu.

Through a revised gazette notice dated April 12, 2021, Matiang’i noted that the order will go on until May 29, 2021.

“This order shall apply during the hours of darkness between eight o’clock in the evening and four o’clock in the morning with effect from the 29th March, 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of sixty days thereof,” an excerpt of the statement reads.

Those exempted are the listed essential service providers, people permitted, in writing, by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of the police in a division/sub-county.

This comes about two weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta on March, 2021, imposed a dusk to dawn curfew from 8.00pm to 4.00m.

The president also directed cessation of movement by road, rail or air into and out of the disease-infected counties.

In addition to that,Uhuru ordered the operations of bars in these counties to be suspended and the sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries in the five Counties be prohibited.

This publication understands the President’s orders were prompted by a spike in recorded Covid-19 cases in the Country.

Experts had indicated that the cases would only flatten if measures were taken.