Irungu Kang’ata Issues Another Statement Over Explosive Letter

(KDRTV) – Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata has come out to clarify that he did not leak his controversial letter to the media as has been purported by a section of politicians.

The Senate Majority Whip has been trending on social media since Sunday evening after an explosive letter, he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning him that the BBI report will not sail through in Mt Kenya emerged online.

There have been rumors that the letter could have been fake and authored by enemies of the BBI report.

However, the Senator now says that he authored the letter but was leaked by another person he had copied it to. He apologized for the mistake.

“Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic, I didn’t give it to the media. Someone else who had been copied did – I apologize for that,” Kangata said.

The lawmaker further asked for the concerned persons to address the issues that have been raised in the letter.

The letter was only copied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. Was the good Senator insinuating that one of the two leaked it to the media?

In the letter, Kangata said that he contacted a survey in Mt Kenya last year. The survey revealed that only two out of 10 residents of the region support the report.

The letter has attracted mixed signals from leaders, with Kieleweke politicians accusing the Senator of betrayal.

BBI Secretariat co-chair Junet Mohammed said referendum plans will continue despite Kangata’s sentiments.

10 Governors from the region also released a joint statement, saying Kangata’s sentiments were personal and were not a true reflection of what is ‘happening on the ground’

"Kang'ata's letter basically highlighted the benefits of the BBI in the Mount Kenya region and what they stand to lose if they reject it. It is upon them" ~ Atwoli on Senator Kang’ata’s letter to Uhuru over BBI popularity pic.twitter.com/Qchehcyhqh — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) January 4, 2021

However, the letter is music to the ears of politicians allied to DP William Ruto, who has blown hot and cold on the referendum.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who had previously warned that the report will not sail through in the region, said he had been vindicated