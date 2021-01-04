Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Irungu Kang’ata Issues Another Statement Over Explosive Letter

Avatar

By

Published

Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party
Irungu Kangata

(KDRTV) – Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata has come out to clarify that he did not leak his controversial letter to the media as has been purported by a section of politicians.

The Senate Majority Whip has been trending on social media since Sunday evening after an explosive letter, he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning him that the BBI report will not sail through in Mt Kenya emerged online.

There have been rumors that the letter could have been fake and authored by enemies of the BBI report.

However, the Senator now says that he authored the letter but was leaked by another person he had copied it to. He apologized for the mistake.

“Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic, I didn’t give it to the media. Someone else who had been copied did – I apologize for that,” Kangata said.

The lawmaker further asked for the concerned persons to address the issues that have been raised in the letter.

The letter was only copied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. Was the good Senator insinuating that one of the two leaked it to the media?

In the letter, Kangata said that he contacted a survey in Mt Kenya last year. The survey revealed that only two out of 10 residents of the region support the report.

Read Also: Is President Uhuru Kenyatta Tired of Irungu Kangata’s Big Mistake?

The letter has attracted mixed signals from leaders, with Kieleweke politicians accusing the Senator of betrayal.

BBI Secretariat co-chair Junet Mohammed said referendum plans will continue despite Kangata’s sentiments.

10 Governors from the region also released a joint statement, saying Kangata’s sentiments were personal and were not a true reflection of what is ‘happening on the ground’

However, the letter is music to the ears of politicians allied to DP William Ruto, who has blown hot and cold on the referendum.

Read Also: Murkomen’s Big Advice to Irungu Kangata

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who had previously warned that the report will not sail through in the region, said he had been vindicated

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Sonko Sonko

News

Big Win for Mike Sonko as High Court Suspends Nairobi By-Election

(KDRTV) – The High Court has suspended the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election until the hearing and determination of a petition filed by ex-city Governor Mike...

16 hours ago
EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb

Politics

ODM MP Reveals Plans to Impeach William Ruto in 2021

(KDRTV) – Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has claimed that the National Assembly will prioritize Deputy President William Ruto’s impeachment in 2021. In...

2 days ago
images 28 images 28

Politics

Babu Owino: I will Do Everything to Make Uhuru Prime Minister

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has said that he is ready to forfeit his seat in order to help President Uhuru Kenyatta...

2 days ago
raila raila

News

Raila: William Ruto Cannot Run Away from Jubilee Govt Failures

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto cannot run away from Jubilee Government failures because he is the second in command and better still, draws...

15 hours ago