Is President Uhuru Tired of Irungu Kangata’s Big Mistakes?

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga’s move to support a win-win revenue sharing formula was the last nail on the coffin for the controversial third basis formula which would have seen marginalised counties lose billions of money.

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata, the mover of the motion, had promised Mt Kenya residents that the formula would be approved by hook or crook. He said it was either the formula died or there would be no BBI. In his moment of might, Kang’ata directed his missile on ODM leader Raila Odinga and NASA Senators.

At first, this seemed to be working as Raila supported the formula and directed Senate Minority leader James Orengo to ensure it sailed through. However, this didn’t work as a section of young Senators from the political divide ganged up to shoot Kangata’s amendments down. The group that calls itself Team Kenya is led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who, as things stand, is more interested in spiting the government than anything else.

Raila was later forced to change his stand after an uproar from Coastal counties who accused him of betraying them for BBI. They said they would chart their political path henceforth. Baba could not let this happen and decided he was better of with his backyard intact rather than a shaky handshake. So Kangata was left alone with his calls for one man, one vote, one shilling movement.

Since being controversially appointed to the lucrative position in May, replacing the vociferous Susan Kihika, Kangata has achieved very little. He has lost more battles than the previous holders of the position in just three months. Unfortunately, he hasn’t learnt from his mistakes. He continues using terms like ‘this is the official government position,’ in all his speeches.

Kangata has also done very little to unite the warring Jubilee factions of Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke in the Senate. Instead, he has created more enemies like Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja.

Senator Kangata had arranged a very big party for senators to secure numbers for the new formulae in one hotel in kiambu. The senator had slaughtered several goats for a party spree But the party was scattered by one phone call from State House. — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) August 10, 2020

On Sunday, State House cancelled a meeting he had organised at a hotel in Kikuyu. Could this be the first signal that even the President is tired with his theatrics?

