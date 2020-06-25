Itumbi Demands for an Apology from Ole Kina After Twitter Insults

(KDRTV) – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has been left with egg all over his face after it emerged that ODM leader Raila Odinga is indeed sick and out of the country.

Ledama is one of Baba’s followers who recently insulted blogger Dennis Itumbi for revealing that Raila had travelled outside the country for treatment.

Itumbi said that Baba left the country on Sunday via a chartered flight to Abu Dhabi. The blogger further revealed that Winny Odinga, a medic and two other aides had accompanied the former Prime Minister on the trip.

Ole Kina, who recently made peace with Raila after a dramatic fallout in April, accused Itumbi of lying to Kenyans because baba was well and attending to his duties.

“Nonsense why the hell are you lying to Kenyans? Please take a chill pill. @RailaOdinga is doing well and attending to his official duties wacha fitina boss,” Ole Kina said.

Itumbi has been vindicated after Raila’s family confirmed that the ODM leader is in Dubai for back surgery. The blogger is now demanding for a goat from the Narok legislator as an apology.

“Bro, Ledama Ole Kina I think you owe me an apology, a HE GOAT would be a fair settlement. Ama namna gani?” Itumbi said.

Ledama has admitted his mistake and settled the dispute with a goat.

Interestingly, most ODM members disputed Itumbi’s claims. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna claimed that reports on Raila’s illnesses were a fabrication from Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team. Seems that baba has kept so many people in the dark.