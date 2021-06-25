I’ve Gotten Jobs But Some Were Far- Omosh Explains Why He’s Broke, Where The Money Went

Actor Omosh has been forced to explain why he’s still broke despite Kenyans contributing over Ksh 1.2 million for him less than three months ago.

The actor, who has angered Kenyans after confessing that he needs more financial help, said that he had huge debts to settle that’s why the contributed amount didn’t help him much.

Speaking to Milele FM Presenter Ankali Ray who immediately called him after he started trending, Omondi confessed that he’s in a tight spot and still needs help.

“Omosh Mzee Baba tumesikia umelia Sana ati hukupata Pesa za Kutosha Kwani Tatizo nini?” He asked.

To which Omosh replied:

“Ndugu yangu Tatizo yangu ni kazi sijapata kazi ninayo hitaji kwa sasa,” he said.

“Kwani Omosh pesa zilienda wapi upesi vile?” asked the presenter.

“Nilikuwa na madeni mengi sana, pesa zikiingia hivi nilikuwa tu nalipa,” Omosho added.

The former Tahidi High actor shocking said that even though he has gotten numerous job offers, he hasn’t committed because they are very far from where he stays.

He also said that he needs help because he has been left with Ksh 100,000 only.

“Sasa hivi nimebaki na pesa kidogo sana hazijafika elfu mia moja na niko na watoto shule,” he said.

“Nimepata Job offers kwa wingi lakini zingine ni mbali Sana siwezi enda, sasa nikipigiwa simu niende Maralal nitaenda aje niache familia nairobi.”

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.