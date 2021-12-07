Jalangó Finally Reveals The Full Amount He Got From His Recent Campaign Fundraiser And It’s Millions Of Shillings

Radio host Jalangó managed to raise millions in cash in his campaign fundraiser held last week Friday at one of the hotels in Nairobi.

The fundraiser which was aimed to support his 2022 parliamentary bid was a huge success as close friends and business associates contributed millions for him.

According to the Langata MP hopeful, he managed to raise over Ksh 20 million in just one day.

The event that was dubbed, “I believe in your journey Jalang’o”, saw popular faces such as Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who happens to be Jalang’o’s longtime friend, donate Ksh1 million.

The Governor’s brother Mohammed Soud Machele, who is eyeing the Mvita Parliamentary seat, also gave Ksh1 million.

The two were, however, not present at the event.

Businessman Rodgers Kipembe, a friend to Jalang’o and NOPEU party secretary-general, also gave Ksh 1 million shillings.

He topped his contributions with two cars for his campaigns.

Others who donated include:

Devine collections founder and CEO Mercy Malilu- Ksh500,000 in cash and pledged to add Ksh500,000 on Monday.

Kamene Goro- Ksh200,000.

Alex Mwakideu- Ksh100, 000.

Lawyer Silas Jakakimba, who also has an interest in the same Lang’ata Parliamentary seat, gave Ksh111, 000.

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja gave Ksh100, 000.

Betty Kyallo- Didn’t reveal

MC Jessy- Ksh50, 000

Singer Bahati donated Ksh70, 000.

Captain Otoyo gave Ksh50, 000 while Owago Onyiro too gave Ksh50, 000.

Trippygo Tours and Travel, Jalang’os business partners, gave a cheque of Ksh200, 000.

Jane of Best Mtumba Sales gave Ksh50, 000.

Jalang’o friends from the US identified as Kelly gave Ksh600, 000.

A woman identified as Sally gave Ksh500, 000.

Several businessmen also contributed but said they didn’t want to be mentioned.

Alai later took to social media to confidently say they managed to raise over Ksh 20 million that day.

“Had a wonderful time at the Jalango campaign fundraiser. I also met Betty Kyallo and many others at the event,” he said.

“Was a great night. Over Ksh 20 million was raised.”

Watch Jalangó’s speech below: