Jowie Irungu Sentenced To Death Over Monica Kimani’s Murder

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of murdering businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018.

While delivering the sentence on Wednesday, March 13, High Court Judge Justice Grace Nzioka ruled that the murder of Monica Kimani was planned and intentional.

“I have ordered that the first accused person before this court Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie shall suffer death as provided for the offense of murder under section 204 of the penal code of Kenya and that sentence is set aside by a lawfully competent jurisdiction,” Justice Nzioka ordered.

In delivering the verdict, Justice Nzioka noted that both the prosecution and Monica’s family had invited the court to issue a death sentence, which is stipulated under section 204, which says a person convicted for the offense of murder shall suffer death”.

The Monica Kimani family revealed that the murder of their kin affected them economically after their business in South Sudan was ruined, which was the only source of income for the family.

Jowie pleaded for leniency and asked the High Court Judge for a custodial sentence, saying he was a first-time offender.

The convict said he was aware that nothing he said at this stage would ease the pain of the families. He also said that he understood that financial compensation could not alleviate the pain.

The probation officer in his report told the court that Jowie lacks stable partner relationships, exhibits antisocial personality, and is impartial and a thrill seeker who uses his anger to control others.

“He (Jowie) lacks stable partner relationships. He has antisocial patterns manifested by living on the edge. He is impulsive and a thrill seeker. He uses anger or aggression to control others. Has a double personality trait,” the probation report cited the judge indicated.

Although the death penalty is listed in the laws, no executions have taken place since 1987. In 2017, the Supreme Court declared the mandatory nature of the death penalty unconstitutional.

Death sentence therefore means that a convict will remain in jail until death and not by execution.

