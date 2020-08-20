Jowie Irungu: My friends took Advantage of My Situation to Make Money

(KDRTV) – Gospel artist Jowie Irungu has revealed how his friends deserted him at his hour of need.

Jowie, who has been in prison for more than one year, says he does not have friends at the moment. He only has family and God.

“All my friends let me down. Only family stood by me with their prayers. You don’t have to tell your family to remember you. They will always pray for you. I am at peace knowing that I have no friends,” Jowie said.

Jowie was known to party in high-end Nairobi clubs before he went down. He used to have friends who were loaded at the time. But all these friends deserted him when he needed them to help raise his cash bail. He stayed in prison for almost a month as the family struggled to raise the bail.

He said that some of his friends, instead of contributing money, used the situation to solicit funds from members of the public.

“Some people took advantage of that (bail fundraising). Kuna watu walikulia hapo pia. and they still see me and I will smile because I have nothing against them,” he said.

Jowie was arrested in 2018 and charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani. He was charged alongside his former girlfriend Monica Kimani.

He says he has learnt a lot during his time in prison but has accepted his situation and is ready to pick up the pieces of his life and go again.

Recently, he has released a new song ‘Nishikilie.’ He says he is now saved and will put a lot of time to serve God.