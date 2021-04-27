JSC Nominates Lady Justice Martha Koome For CJ

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has unanimously nominated Justice Martha Koome Karambu for the position of Chief Justice and forwarded her name to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the appointment.

If appointed, Justice Koome will become the first female president of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kenya.

“Our duty was to select the best candidate and that’s what we have done,” Prof Olive Mugenda, who chaired the selection interviews, said.

Mugenda, however, didn’t release the scores of the others.