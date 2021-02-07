Junet Mohammed Forced To Apologize Over Albinism Remarks

(KDRTV)-Suna East Member of Parliament (MP) has been forced to take the hard decision to apologize over albinism remarks he made in Turkana

The remarks caused an uproar on social media with many netizens condemning the lawmaker for utterance that is considered to emerge divisions among people with colors

The legislature came under fire after alleging that Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura bleached to be nominated

Many netizens have called for the resignation of the lawmakers over his utterances during a BBI event in Turkana county.

PWDs; THAT we wish to condemn in the strongest of terms the remarks by Junet Mohammed that Sen Isaac Mwaura bleached his skin in order to be nominated to parliament. #AlbinismKenyaSpeaks pic.twitter.com/xpoEBwkR38 — Kawangware Finest™️ (@cbs_ke) February 7, 2021

KDRTV established that the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has also affirmed that they will take legal action against Junet Mohammed over his utterances

1/2 The National Commission and Integration Commission condemns these utterances by Hon @JunetMohamed making fun of Hon @MwauraIsaac1 disability. Such utterances are demeaning to persons living with disability, if left unattended it may @InteriorKE @ntvkenya @citizentvkenya — NCIC Kenya (@NCIC_Kenya) February 6, 2021

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) had also rallied against Junet and demanded an apology from him.

In his statement, the lawmaker noted that his comments were misinterpreted and he further said that he had no intention of attacking or demeaning PWDs

He however clarified that comments were only directed towards Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura given his character

“I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflects my opinions of them as upstanding citizens of our county. “My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura who exploits his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence,” stated Junet

I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflects my opinions of them as upstanding citizens of our county. My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura who exploits his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) February 7, 2021

KDRTV notes that the MP made such controversial remarks during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) popularization campaign on Saturday, February 6, in Turkana County

