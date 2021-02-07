Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Junet Mohammed Forced To Apologize Over Albinism Remarks

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed forced to apologize over albinism utterances against Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura

Avatar

By

Published

Junet Mohammed apologizes over albinism remarks against Isaac Mwaura
Junet Mohammed apologizes over albinism remarks against Isaac Mwaura

(KDRTV)-Suna East Member of Parliament (MP) has been forced to take the hard decision to apologize over albinism remarks he made in Turkana 

The remarks caused an uproar on social media with many netizens condemning the lawmaker for utterance that is considered to emerge divisions among people with colors

The legislature came under fire after alleging that Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura bleached to be nominated

READ ALSO: Jubilee Moves to Finish Senator Isaac Mwaura

Many netizens have called for the resignation of the lawmakers over his utterances during a BBI event in Turkana county.

KDRTV established that the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has also affirmed that they will take legal action against Junet Mohammed over his utterances

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) had also rallied against Junet and demanded an apology from him.

In his statement, the lawmaker noted that his comments were misinterpreted and he further said that he had no intention of attacking or demeaning PWDs

He however clarified that comments were only directed towards Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura given his character

“I want to apologize to people born with albinism. My comments in no way reflects my opinions of them as upstanding citizens of our county.

“My comments were directed at the rotten character of Isaac Mwaura who exploits his disability for personal gain and incitement of violence,” stated Junet

KDRTV notes that the MP made such controversial remarks during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) popularization campaign on Saturday, February 6, in Turkana County

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ATWOLI ATWOLI

News

Atwoli To Kagwe: “I’ll Ask the President To Sack You”

COTU`s Atwoli threatens to ask the president to sack CS Mutahi Kagwe for violating the union`s laws in his circular

20 hours ago
IMG 20210130 144848 IMG 20210130 144848

Politics

After Giving MCAs Cars, Uhuru Under Pressure to Clear HELB and CRB

(KDRTV) – Kenyan Youths have demanded that President Uhuru Kenyatta waives their Higher Education Loans (HELB) and clears them from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)...

2 days ago
Myanmar witnesses protests against military coup Myanmar witnesses protests against military coup

World

Myanmar: Crowd Protest Against Military Coup

Hundreds of people rally in the capital Yangon to protest against military coup and detention of elected leaders

1 day ago
Kivuti car potential killer of disabled man Kivuti car potential killer of disabled man

News

Ex-Senator Kivuti Car Potential Killer Of Disabled Pedestrian

Ex-senator Lenny Kivuti admits his car involved in an accident but did not kill the disabled man in Nyeri

1 day ago