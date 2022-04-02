Just In: 14 People Arrested Over Raila Odinga’s Chopper In Uasin Gishu

The Police force has arrested 14 suspects over the stoning of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s chopper in Uasin Gishu on Friday April 1st after the burial of Mzee Kibor.
According to Uasin Gishu County Commissioner
Stephen Kihara, the 14 suspects have given the police information on how the incident happened.
He claimed that senior political figures in the region had been implicated in the incident’s planning. Kihara stated that the politicians will be arrested to serve as a warning to others.
“We will not allow that to happen in our country and anyone doing that will not be tolerated,” Kihara says.
The arrests follow Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s directive to the National Police Service to investigate and apprehend individuals suspected of stoning ODM leader Raila Odinga’s helicopter on Friday.
Matiang’i condemned the incident in a statement, adding that those responsible for planning it should also be arrested.
“I call upon the National Police Service to investigate the matter and ensure that all the culprits and their masterminds are made to swiftly and decisively face the consequences of their criminal actions,” Matiangi said in a statement.
