Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Just In: 14 People Arrested Over Raila Odinga’s Chopper In Uasin Gishu

By

Published

20220402 104923

The Police force has arrested 14 suspects over the stoning of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s chopper in Uasin Gishu on Friday April 1st after the burial of Mzee Kibor.

According to Uasin Gishu County Commissioner
Stephen Kihara, the 14 suspects have given the police information on how the incident happened.

He claimed that senior political figures in the region had been implicated in the incident’s planning. Kihara stated that the politicians will be arrested to serve as a warning to others.

“We will not allow that to happen in our country and anyone doing that will not be tolerated,” Kihara says.

Chopper destroyed

Raila’s destroyed chopper/ photo by Junet Mohammed

The arrests follow Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s directive to the National Police Service to investigate and apprehend individuals suspected of stoning ODM leader Raila Odinga’s helicopter on Friday.

Matiang’i condemned the incident in a statement, adding that those responsible for planning it should also be arrested.

“I call upon the National Police Service to investigate the matter and ensure that all the culprits and their masterminds are made to swiftly and decisively face the consequences of their criminal actions,” Matiangi said in a statement.

Also Read CS Matiangi Issues Orders After Raila Odinga’s Chopper Was Destroyed in Uasin Gishu

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020