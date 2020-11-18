Kampala on Lockdown as Dictator Museveni’s Soldiers Arrest Bobi Wine

(KDRTV) – Business in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, has been brought to a standstill following reports of the arrest of Opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine’s supporters have flooded the city demanding for his immediate release. Demonstrators lit tires and barricaded roads in the city.

This video recorded on November 18, 2020 shows demonstrators in Kampala City lighting fire in the middle of Kampala road as they protest Bobi Wine arrest in Luuka District

📹Michael Kakumirizi#MonitorUpdates#UGDecides2021 pic.twitter.com/NohU5HfH2O — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 18, 2020

Anti-riot police officers lobbed teargas to disperse the crowd. There are claims that police used live teargas on civilians. At least three people were fatally shot.

Uganda Police continues to shoot at people live bullets along kampala road💔😭😭#StopPoliceBrutalityinuganda pic.twitter.com/oJM2GmrcD0 — Eric🇺🇸 🇺🇬 (@eric_katamba) November 18, 2020

Shops and businesses were closed as the violence became too much to bear.

The Popstar musician turned politician was arrested at a campaign rally in Luuka District in Eastern Uganda. His communication team said that the lawmaker was forcefully removed from his vehicle by counter-terrorism police officers.

Police under the command of Mwesigwa Frank of counter terrorism police has violently broken into Hon Kyagulanyi's car and arrested him at Luuka District headquarter grounds.

Admin. — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) November 18, 2020

Several pictures shared on social media show the politician being bundled into a police truck. The MP was allegedly taken to a notorious police station in Jinja District where he is being held.

@KagutaMuseveni this level of cowardness makes us more stronger than you expected. Controlling forces and giving out orders for the arresting of Bobiwine for no reason its a sign that your time is up. #FreeBobiWine pic.twitter.com/u5jiBy0uty — Bad Bitch 🎭 (@kall_essy) November 18, 2020

Police claim that the politician was arrested for violating the Electoral Commission guidelines as he had more than 200 people at his rally. The Electoral Commission has limited the number of people attending campaigns to less than 200 as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, Bobi Wine’s supporters have questioned why NRM candidate President Museveni is allowed to hold rallies with thousands of his supporters in attendance.

Bobi Wine’s campaign rallies have been disrupted by police officers since the beginning of the month. It is also the second time that the lawmaker is being arrested in November alone.