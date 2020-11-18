Connect with us

Kampala on Lockdown as Dictator Museveni’s Soldiers Arrest Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine Arrested
Bobi Wine Arrested

(KDRTV) – Business in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, has been brought to a standstill following reports of the arrest of Opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine’s supporters have flooded the city demanding for his immediate release. Demonstrators lit tires and barricaded roads in the city.

Anti-riot police officers lobbed teargas to disperse the crowd. There are claims that police used live teargas on civilians. At least three people were fatally shot.

Shops and businesses were closed as the violence became too much to bear.

The Popstar musician turned politician was arrested at a campaign rally in Luuka District in Eastern Uganda. His communication team said that the lawmaker was forcefully removed from his vehicle by counter-terrorism police officers.

Several pictures shared on social media show the politician being bundled into a police truck. The MP was allegedly taken to a notorious police station in Jinja District where he is being held.

Police claim that the politician was arrested for violating the Electoral Commission guidelines as he had more than 200 people at his rally. The Electoral Commission has limited the number of people attending campaigns to less than 200 as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, Bobi Wine’s supporters have questioned why NRM candidate President Museveni is allowed to hold rallies with thousands of his supporters in attendance.

Bobi Wine’s campaign rallies have been disrupted by police officers since the beginning of the month. It is also the second time that the lawmaker is being arrested in November alone.

