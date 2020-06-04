Kanini Kega Reveals Why Aden Duale Has to Go

(KDRTV) – At least 117 MPs have signed a petition to oust National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale. The new development comes just a day after Duale survived the purge against Deputy President William Ruto allies in Parliamentary Group Meeting.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega insists that Duale has to go for because he is not loyal to Jubilee Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kega said that he had collected 117 signatures, which was at least 10 more than his intended target. The signatures will now be taken to the Jubilee Party leadership to show that the lawmakers have no confidence in the Majority leader.

“I think anybody who is aligned to the DP should just be on their toes…you can even see it in Honorable Duale’s tone, today he has not mentioned the DP, it seems he is now toeing the line he is supposed to toe…” – Caleb Kositany #NewsNight pic.twitter.com/ChyrMVXRPh — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 2, 2020

Duale allegedly survived the chop by a whisker after going on his knee to plead with President Uhuru Kenyatta. He sort the help of two powerbrokers who took him to the President where he was pardoned after atoning for his sins.

However, lawmakers allied to the President were infuriated by the Garissa Town MP’s claims in a local TV station that he survived the chop because of his track record. The lawmakers also wanted Duale to declare his unwavering support for the President in the interview which he didn’t.

Things have gotten worse for Duale after it also emerged that MPs allied to DP Ruto also want him impeached for allegedly abandoning their man.

Despite the pressure, Duale released a statement on Wednesday evening accusing Kega of bitterness after failing to clinch the Majority leader seat.

He said Kega is an extortionist who was only collecting signatures as a tool to blackmail him for favors. He warned Kega that being a Majority leader is not a walk in the park.