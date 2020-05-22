Man Down! Orengo Destroys Murkomen Completely in the Senate

(KDRTV) – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is nursing heart injuries after being exposed to redicule by his Siaya Counterpart James Orengo.

In a heated discussion in the Senate, the Senate Minority leader questioned Murkomen’s understanding of the law.

He asked Murkomen to produce evidence that he had tried any case even at the Supreme Court.

“Kipchumba Murkomen is a very junior man when it comes to matters of law, can he mention any case that he has prosecuted even at the Supreme Court,” Orengo said. This is after Murkomen claimed that the Senate was acting as Kangaroo Court in the impeachment of Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki.

We all know that the only time Murkomen was at the Supreme Court was during the 2017 Elections Petition. He was there to take selfies and post nonsense on social media.

Senior Counsel James Orengo has questioned Kipchumba Murkomen's understanding of the law. The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator hasn't taken it lightly that someone would go public with his lack of intellectual depth, and court appearances. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) May 22, 2020

It is therefore embarrassing for Orengo to question this fact.

Of course, Orengo is 69 years old and Murkomen is 41 years old. But they all went to Nairobi University where they studied Law.

Murkomen argues that he got a Second Class Upper Degree while Orengo got a Second Lower. He also says that he has two Masters Degrees. Do is he above Orengo?

The answer is a big no. You may have the education but not the experience and that is what Orengo wanted to know. How has Murkomen used his three degrees in court?

Senator Orengo has deflated Murkomen's ego after he claimed Murkomen has never tried any case in the Supreme Court and that you cant find any case in the archives with Murkomen's name! — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 22, 2020

Orengo will go down in history as the lawyer who convinced the Supreme Court to overturn a Presidential Election. He deserves some respect.

Murkomen has a long time to go. He should represent DP William Ruto during the Presidential petition in 2022. We can have this discussion after that.