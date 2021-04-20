KCSE candidates who completed exams spend night at Uhuru Park over curfew

A number of Form Four students from different schools were on Monday, April 19, night stranded at Uhuru Park in Nairobi due to curfew restrictions, KDRTV.co.ke has learnt.

This publication understands the students had just completed their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) but were unable to travel back to their homes because of the restrictions.

Their quandaries were magnified further by the fact that there were also long queues in Nairobi CBD as commuters rushed against time to get home on time and beat curfew.

It should be noted this comes barely days after the government imposed a night curfew of 8pm to 4am in the counties of Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado, and Machakos in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

READ ALSO: DP William Ruto admits Jubilee Government has been frustrating him intentionally

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna confirmed the curfew had to be imposed because there had been laxity by members of the public in following COVID-19 containment directives.

Some of the teachers and students who were stranded urged the government and police to extend curfew hours to enable them get to their respective destination on time.

A teacher from Anestar Boys High School in Nakuru County identified as Mathew Rotich confirmed some of his student were among those who git stranded at Uhuru Park.

”Today I dropped my students who have completed their KCSE exams in Nairobi. They were to travel back to their homes but we realized they could not make it due to the curfew restrictions. Upon our arrival in Nairobi, we realized that due to the curfew restrictions, the students could not travel back to their respective homes,” Rotich said.

”The current situation is a crisis for both the teachers and students who are traveling to their homes from far-flung schools because they have to beat time. And to be able to beat time there are so many factors to consider like traffic jams, some parents have to pick their children and other obstacles along the way,” he added.

Mr Rotich insisted that there was a need for the government to give the teachers and the students ample time to reach their homes safely without interference.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News