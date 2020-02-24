Kenei Send Lots of Money to His Wife, Dad Moments Before Death

(KDRTV) – Investigations into the bizarre death of a police officer in charge of Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office have revealed that the officer had sent some money to his wife and dad a day before his body was discovered.

Seargent Kipkemboi Kenei’s decomposing body was discovered by a neighbour in his house in Imara Daima on Thursday last week. He had a bullet wound in his head with preliminary reports indicating that he may have committed suicide.

But he has sent Ksh 35,000 to his wife’s MPESA number on in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. According to Citizen TV, the police officer also called his wife at around 9;41PM on Tuesday before sending her a text message 10 minutes later.

At 7;32 AM on Wednesday morning, the officer’s father received an MPESA message. It was 10,000 shillings from his son.

Kenei’s death probe: Deceased spoke with wife on Tue. at 9:41pm. Kenei sent his wife last message at 9:51pm. At 12:25am wife received Mpesa message. Judith received Ksh.35K from her husband. Kenei’s father received Ksh.10K at 7:32am Wednesday#DayBreak@Zindzi_K @SamGituku pic.twitter.com/kj1UA9Pq8R — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 24, 2020

This was the last communication between the officer and his family before his body was discovered more than 24 hours later.

Kenei was at the centre of the multi-billion firearms scandal involving ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa and the DP’s Harambee Annex Office. Before his death, he was supposed to record a statement over the matter. It is not clear yet if his death was related to the case.

His family has accused the police of denying them access to his body at the Chiromo Mortuary. The family has also been unable to visit the officer’s house in Imara Daima as police are treating it as a crime scene.

On Monday morning, a local daily revealed that the family is planning to hire a private detective because they do not trust the government.

“The family is furious with the handling the matter, they have lost confidence in the police,” a source told the daily.