Kenei’s Murder Probe Takes Another Twist

(KDRTV) – It is now more than two months since Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was murdered yet no suspect has been arrested over the crime.

Kenei, an officer in DP William Ruto’s Harambee Annex office, was found with a bullet wound in his head on February 20.

Though it was first suspected to be a suicide attempt, DCI George Kinoti ruled this out and said that Kenei had been killed.

According to details, Kenei was murdered by three people who were known to him. His killers wiped his phone clean to cover their tracks.

Detectives later said that they had managed to recover data that had been wiped from the phone.

Last week, three police officers, also attached to Harambee Annex were summoned to record statements with the DCI.

It has now emerged that DCI Kinoti has reassigned the investigations to new detectives.

According to a local daily, the old detectives had ignored some loopholes.

“There were removed from the case after it was realized there were loopholes in the way they conducted their investigations into the death of the deceased officer,” Daily Nation quoted a source.

When is Ruto going to deliver sermon to families of chris Msando, Yebei and Sergent Kenei? https://t.co/qykKADP5OF — Kola Otieno (@Jakochomo_) April 28, 2020

It has also emerged that some unknown people have visited Kenei’s father in Nakuru County and urged him to accept that his son committed suicide.

Detectives believe Kenei was murdered over the Ksh 40 billion firearms scandal.