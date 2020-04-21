Kenya Confirms 15 New Positive Of Coronavirus, Total Now 296

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 15 new positive cases of coronavirus bringing the tally of positive cases to 296

The new cases are from 545 samples tested in Kenya in the last 5 hours

Among the new patients are seven from Mombasa county, two from Mandera and six are from Nairobi county

The Health Ministry also reported that the government is following up 730 contacts of the new positive cases

Fortunately, five patients have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 74

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi who was speaking during the Tuesday said that despite the pandemic, cynical Kenyans did not still the virus exists

The CAS also said that reports reveal that young Kenyans disregard the health guidelines imposed to health the spread of the virus thinking they were safe

The CAS was referring to previous arrests that have been made in line with the dusk-to-dawn curfew where hundreds of Kenyans were arrested for violating the curfew

During the presser, the CAS said that Kenyans who will be found outside their houses. will be assumed to have contracted the virus and thus will be taken to quarantine units

“Going forward, fellow Kenyans, all those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases and hence will be quarantined for a period of 14 days,” she said. “We have activated the Nyumba Kumi initiative and, further to this, we shall now utilize technology in tracking and surveillance of any members of the public who are congregating post curfew hours.”

The CAS also noted that the authorities are aware of the malicious that is surrounding the mask trade where some traders recycle them and sell them back to the unsuspecting member of the public.

She also noted that the Health Ministry will disclose a guideline on how to dispose of the face masks.