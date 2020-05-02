Kenya Confirms 24 Coronavirus Cases, Tally Jumps To 435

Kenya has confirmed 24 positive cases of coronavirus after 1195 samples were tested in the last 24 hours hours bringing the total number to 435

The latest figure is the second highest number of confirmed cases in a day since the dreadful virus hit the world.

Read also: Coronavirus: Kenya Surpasses 400 Cases, 4 More Deaths

According to our previous records, the highest number was recorded in April 2 after 29 people tested positive for coronavirus

The new patients include 10 males and 14 females and the cases are spread in Nairobi and Mombasa

In Nairobi, the cases are spread as follows: Kawangware has seven cases while Eastleigh has 10 cases. Five more cases are from Mombasa county

The last two cases are from Kuria Migori County with the president having recent travel history

The country also confirmed fatality who is a 51-year-old woman who was admitted to hospital on April 27

According to Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi disclosed that the woman had an underlying health condition

The total number of deaths now stands at 22

Read also: Young Children Dont Transmit Coronavirus, Says Scientists

The Health Ministry also confirmed that two more patients have been released from the hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 152