Kenya Confirms 4 News Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 126

(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed four positive new cases of coronavirus that bring the total number of positive cases to rise to 126.

The new four patients of COVID-19 were in a cluster of 372 people who were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours

Three of the patients are Kenyans while the other patient is a Pakistani national who recently traveled to the country

Reports indicate that one of the Kenyans patients recently traveled from Malwai while the other two Kenyans contracted the virus locally

During a presser on Saturday, the Health cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the government has so far tested 1886 people from the 2050 cases currently in the selected isolation units across the country

However, 184 people are yet to be tested for the virus with the government stating that it is bestowing efforts to track down the contacts of those who are currently in quarantine

At the same time, Mr. Kagwe stressed that there is need for Kenyans to observe social distance and other mitigations measures

However, the Health CS exposed his displeasure after learning the higher number of Kenyans are despising the mitigation measures against the COVID-19.

“Some have been sharing facilities and some not taking social distancing seriously. Some had partying sprees in quarantine,” He said.

At the same time, according to the CS, authorities have dissolved to extend their efforts to track down the contacts of those patients with positive cases

KDRTV understands that currently, over 20 patients have been isolated at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital

Kagwe also reported that the Government has started moving patients from selected units to halt the spread of the virus and to prevent congestion

The government is also exploiting approaches to make some patient get the requirements right from their homes

The government is collaborating with both private and public organizations to increase the manufacturing of protective gear.