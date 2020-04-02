Rogue Kilifi DG Recovers from Coronavirus, to Face Charges

(KDRTV) -Rogue Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has fully recovered from COVID-19, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The CS said that the Deputy Governor will now face the full force of the law for disregarding a government directive to self isolate.

“The DG, Kilifi has now fully recovered, naturally the issue of the law will now follow up with him,” Kagwe announced.

CS Mutahi Kagwe: We have lost an additional two patients, one in Nairobi and another in Mombasa. This now brings to three the number of those who have died. The DG, Kilifi has now fully recovered, naturally the issue of the law will now follow up with him pic.twitter.com/O1XMjCiGAW — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 2, 2020

Saburi jetted into the country early last month but instead of going into quarantine, he interacted with hundreds of people, hence risking their lives.

KDRTV reported earlier that Saburi had travelled to Germany, one of Coronavirus hotspots, without the blessings of his boss Governor Amason Mingi.

He was to attend a tourism event which had been cancelled due to the outbreak.

At least two people, among them an MP have contracted the virus following their interactions with Saburi. The MP in question is Rabai lawmaker William Kamoti.

We can also confidently reveal that another MP is in hospital awaiting his COVID-19 results after developing symptoms related to the virus. He had interacted with Saburi.

Early this week, Kamoti apologized to Kenyans for risking their lives.

Apart from facing the law, KDRTV understands that plans for his impeachment have been discussed by a section of Kilifi MCAs.