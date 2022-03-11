Kenya Lifts Mandatory Wearing Of Mask In Public Places Despite New Variant Reported In USA

Earlier today, Kenya through Ministry of health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that masks will no longer be necessary in public places.

However, it has been exactly 2 years today, 11 March 2022 from when the World Health Organization declared COVID as a national pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Cs hinted on easing covid restrictions which was attributed by low infection. Currently, all quarantine is to be stopped with immediate effect.

Consequently, two cases of deltacron were reported in USA. Deltacron is derived from Omicron and Delta variants. It has been noted that the virus has spread in the US but declined in the other part of the world. The variant has been reported in Denmark, UK and Holand.

Subsequently, the positivity rate is now at 0.2-0.3 per cent. On the other hand, the virus is still mutating and Kenyans are urged to be more careful despite the ban.

Moreover, Kenyans to are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and use sanitiser while avoiding crowded places.

The mutation of the virus might be lethal and Kenyans need to be extra careful with that note.

Nonetheless, masks will still be needed in closed places to reduce the spread. However, Mutahi Kagwe encouraged more people to get vaccinated. There are more than enough vaccines and people should be vaccinated before they expire.