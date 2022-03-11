Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Lifts Mandatory Wearing Of Mask In Public Places Despite New Variant Reported In USA

By

Published

images 48
images 48

Earlier today, Kenya through Ministry of health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that masks will no longer be necessary in public places.

images 47

image courtesy 

However, it has been exactly 2 years today, 11 March 2022 from when the World Health Organization declared COVID as a national pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Cs hinted on easing covid restrictions which was attributed by low infection. Currently, all quarantine is to be stopped with immediate effect.

55193185 10598687 image a 3 1646925016736

Chart showing covid variants courtesy 

Consequently, two cases of deltacron were reported in USA. Deltacron is derived from Omicron and Delta variants. It has been noted that the virus has spread in the US but declined in the other part of the world. The variant has been reported in Denmark, UK and Holand.

Subsequently, the positivity rate is now at 0.2-0.3 per cent. On the other hand, the virus is still mutating and Kenyans are urged to be more careful despite the ban.

Moreover, Kenyans to are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and use sanitiser while avoiding crowded places.

The mutation of the virus might be lethal and Kenyans need to be extra careful with that note.

Also, read Uganda To Destroy 400,000 unused Covid Jabs

Nonetheless, masks will still be needed in closed places to reduce the spread. However, Mutahi Kagwe encouraged more people to get vaccinated. There are more than enough vaccines and people should be vaccinated before they expire.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019