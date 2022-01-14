Uganda To Destroy 400,000 unused Covid Jabs

KDRTV NEWS: Uganda has announced that it will destory400 000 unused coronavirus vaccines supplied to be used in the North of the country.
Most of the vaccines are AstraZeneca and Moderna.
According to the Ugandan authorities, the batches are considered to have expired.
However, Uganda has not managed even to vaccinate a half of its population
“Moderna is ultra-frozen – it has to be thawed. Before use, when it was unutilized in Acholi, we took it to western Uganda but couldn’t utilize it before 30 days,” says Health Minister Jane Aceng.
The minister said that many people in Uganda are against vaccines due to health misconceptions about the jabs spreading in the country.
KDRTV notes that in December 2021, Nigeria destroyed over a million expired doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
This was a week after the country announced that it would not accept donations of short-lived jabs.
