Kenya Records 271 News COVID-19Cases, 4 Deaths, 609 Recoveries

(KDRTV)-Kenya has recorded 271 news cases of COVID-19 on January 6 after 5830 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

The national caseload is now standing at 97398

Kenya’s Health Ministry in a statement tendered on Wednesday reported that out of the new patients 261 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners

“143 are males and 128 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 68,” said the Ministry.

Unfortunately, according to the report, 4 more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1694

Fortunately, 604 patients have recovered from the disease; 502 recovered from the Home Based Care Program while 107 have been discharged from various health facilities across the country

The total number of recoveries now stands at 79966

The distribution of the new cases are as follows;

Nairobi 117 Meru 44 Bungoma 21 Machakos 15 Kilifi 12 Busia 11 Nakuru 10 Mombasa 9 Kisumu 8 Homa Bay 5 Kiambu 5 Embu 4 Kajiado 3 Kisii 3 Kwale 1 Lamu 1 Migori 1 Siaya 1

According to MoH, 588 patients are currently admitted at various Health facilities while 2708 are under Home-Based Isolation Centers

