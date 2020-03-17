Kenya to Continue Importing Goods From China

(KDRTV) – The government will allow local investors to continue importing goods from China despite the Coronavirus crisis.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced on Tuesday that they have reached the decision in order to ensure the economy runs smoothly.

He said vessels bringing in goods will be allowed to dock as long as they are disinfected and their crew agrees to to self quarantine.

“To ensure our economy is still running smoothly, we have found ways to ensure cargo vessels can come into the country provided they are disinfected. We have measures of quarantining crews on those various vessels,” Kagwe said.

Kenya depends on China for some of the most basic commodities including foodstuff like fish.

The Chinese nation has been the worst hit by the deadly virus with thousands of people confirmed dead.

On Tuesday, Kenya confirmed its 4th case of the virus.

“We have received confirmation of another patient of coronavirus. This brings the number of confirmed cases to 4. The patient left London on March 8 arriving in Kenya on March 9. Tracing of those who may have come into contact with the patient is ongoing,” Kagwe reported.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and continue observing high levels of hygiene.

“Nobody should take lightly the threat that faces our nation. We do not want to send fear but so far we have 4 confirmed cases. Let us be vigilant. We ask citizens to maintain basic respiratory hygiene and clean food practices,” he added.