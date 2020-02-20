Kenyan Government Gives Ksh. 1.3M To Students Trapped in China Over Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan students trapped in Hubei province in China over the coronavirus will receive Ksh. 1.3 million for their upkeep

According to the government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, in addition to the Ksh. 500, 000 donated by the Chinese government, the Kenyan government will donate the amount to the trapped students the quoted amount to get supplies

According to Mr. Oguna, the Kenyan government has made contact with the trapped students and has been able to secure medical services for them

The government spokesperson also confirmed to Kenyans that that the students are in good health but said that briging them home could increase their risk of contracting the deadly virus.

At the same time, Mr. Oguna denounced fears that coronavirus is present in Kenya saying that there is no cse of the virus that has been confirmed in Kenya.

The goevrnement through its spokesperson said that a multi-agency team has been established to battle any case of coronavirus in Kenya

KDRTV has also confirmed reports that Kenya has set two laboratories to test for coronovirus infection

Previously. Kenya could take smaples drawn from patients for test to South Africa for the required tests

As at now, all foreigners from China will be exposed to compulsory test upon arrival in Kenya

The government has also invested in protective gears and have set up isolation facilities at the Kenyatta National Hospital and Mbagathi Hospital.