Kenyan Ambassador Under Fire For Hunting In Namibia

KDRTV NEWS: Many Kenyans have rubbed the wrong way on Tuesday after the Kenyan ambassador to Namibia posed next to a dead antelope he probably killed in a game hunting in Namibia.

The Kenyan high commissioner to Namibia was seen in an image making rounds on social media, pausing next to a dead animal holding a riffle.

Benjamin Langat has been accusing by Kenyans on social media for painting a bad picture that would violate Kenya`s commitment to wildlife conservation even though he acquired permission to hunt in Namibia.

The ambassador it yet to comment on the photo

READ ALSO: Whoever Picks A Female Running Mate Will Win- Waiguru Claims Presidential Candidates Must Have A Woman To Win

Kenya had condemned game hunting in 1977 to conserve its wildlife. However, Namibia allows trophy hunting and uses funds raised from licensing to conserve the endangered species.

A section of Kenyans on social media completed the Benjamin Langat be recalled for misinterpreting Kenya`s policies of hunting wild animals.

What Kenyans said on social media:

Even with the legal practice Namibia has on game hunting practice…for a Kenyan Ambassador Hon Benjamin Langat to participate… he violates his country policy and its commitment which Kenya leads in wildlife conservation and advocate for non Consumptive practices. SHAME ON YOU pic.twitter.com/lgQZ2lAQx2 — 🐬 𝒦𝒶𝓇𝑒𝓃 𝒦 𝒦𝓃𝒶𝓊𝓈𝓉 🐬 (@Karimi_Karen) August 30, 2021

Kenyan smiling ambassador to Namibia massaging a wild animal with a gun. His boss, Pres Kenyatta applauded Kenya's wildlife conservation agencies led by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for successful anti-poaching efforts. The irony!!!! pic.twitter.com/6iR3OBroYT — Mwangi Maina (@MwangiMaina_) August 31, 2021

Kenyan ambassador to Namibia busy killing animals in Namibia but he will come back home to rant that we should protect wildlife. pic.twitter.com/AqgR5JOxOs — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) August 31, 2021

KDRTV has established that President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose name has been dragged into the matter, has yet to comment on the ambassador’s claims to be withdrawn.