Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyan Ambassador Under Fire For Hunting In Namibia

Kenyans on social media have criticized the Kenyan ambassador to Namibia for engaging in a game hunting painting the wrong picture on the Kenya`s committeemen to conserve wildlife

By

Published

Kenyan ambassado in Namibia pausing with a dead wild animal in Namibia
Kenyan ambassado in Namibia pausing with a dead wild animal in Namibia

KDRTV NEWS: Many Kenyans have rubbed the wrong way on Tuesday after the Kenyan ambassador to Namibia posed next to a dead antelope he probably killed in a game hunting in Namibia.

The Kenyan high commissioner to Namibia was seen in an image making rounds on social media, pausing next to a dead animal holding a riffle.

Benjamin Langat has been accusing by Kenyans on social media for painting a bad picture that would violate Kenya`s commitment to wildlife conservation even though he acquired permission to hunt in Namibia.

The ambassador it yet to comment on the photo

READ ALSO: Whoever Picks A Female Running Mate Will Win- Waiguru Claims Presidential Candidates Must Have A Woman To Win

Kenya had condemned game hunting in 1977 to conserve its wildlife. However, Namibia allows trophy hunting and uses funds raised from licensing to conserve the endangered species.

A section of Kenyans on social media completed the Benjamin Langat be recalled for misinterpreting Kenya`s policies of hunting wild animals.

What Kenyans said on social media:

KDRTV has established that President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose name has been dragged into the matter, has yet to comment on the ambassador’s claims to be withdrawn.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019