Kenyan Police Repulse Al Shabaab Attack in Mandera

(KDRTV) – Kenyan security forceson Tuesday repulsed an Al Shabaab attack on a passenger bus in Mandera.

According to a police report seen by KDRTV, the terrorists ambushed the bus as it headed to Tabaka.

The terrorists had staged the ambush around 30 kilometres from the station.

“The bus was heading to Takaba, and as they were approaching Burashum about 30 kilometers west of the station, the driver saw two vehicles at a distance of about 500 meters that were packed on the road,” the police said in the incident report.

“This prompted the driver to slow down. As he was slowing down, the bus was ambushed and shot at on the driver’s side,” the police added.

The police took charge of the situation and neutralised the situation before it got out of hand.

The report says the police did not suffer any casualties in the melee.

The attack happens just days ahead of the second anniversary of the Dusit D2 attack in Nairobi.

Terrorists stormed the hotel located in Westlands on December 15, 2019 and killed 21 civilians.

Last year, Al Shabaab released a video of the identity of the five attackers.

This week, Mandera Governor Ali Roba penned an open letter to the government, warning that the militants had taken over almost half of the county.

He recounted recent incidents where the terrorists attacked an ambulance that was taking a Pregnant woman to hospital. They killed the husband and the driver.

In December, a Mandera based chief was also abducted and beheaded in Wajir County.

Roba warned that police must take charge of the situation before it gets out of hand.