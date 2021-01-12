Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyan Police Repulse Al Shabaab Attack in Mandera

Avatar

By

Published

Al shabaab killed msambweni
Al shabaab killed msambweni

(KDRTV) – Kenyan security forceson Tuesday repulsed an Al Shabaab attack on a passenger bus in Mandera.

According to a police report seen by KDRTV, the terrorists ambushed the bus as it headed to Tabaka.

The terrorists had staged the ambush around 30 kilometres from the station.

“The bus was heading to Takaba, and as they were approaching Burashum about 30 kilometers west of the station, the driver saw two vehicles at a distance of about 500 meters that were packed on the road,” the police said in the incident report.

“This prompted the driver to slow down. As he was slowing down, the bus was ambushed and shot at on the driver’s side,” the police added.

The police took charge of the situation and neutralised the situation before it got out of hand.

The report says the police did not suffer any casualties in the melee.

The attack happens just days ahead of the second anniversary of the Dusit D2 attack in Nairobi.

Terrorists stormed the hotel located in Westlands on December 15, 2019 and killed 21 civilians.

Read Also: Did KDF Soldiers Die in Lamu Attack

Last year, Al Shabaab released a video of the identity of the five attackers.

This week, Mandera Governor Ali Roba penned an open letter to the government, warning that the militants had taken over almost half of the county.

He recounted recent incidents where the terrorists attacked an ambulance that was taking a Pregnant woman to hospital. They killed the husband and the driver.

Read Also: Al Shabaab Attack Police Station, Kill their Arrested Colleagues

In December, a Mandera based chief was also abducted and beheaded in Wajir County.

Roba warned that police must take charge of the situation before it gets out of hand.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Chief Whip Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata 800x500 1 Chief Whip Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata 800x500 1

Politics

Irungu Kang’ata Claims His Life is in Danger

(KDRTV) – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has claimed that his life is in danger over a letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta on...

2 days ago
johnson muthama and agnes muthama 1 johnson muthama and agnes muthama 1

News

Johnson Muthama to Face his Ex-Wife in Machakos Senatorial By-election?

(KDRTV) – Wiper Party has cleared UDA Party Chairman Johnstone Muthama’s ex-wife Agnes Kavindu Muthama as its candidate in the forthcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election,...

1 day ago
ruto freemason ruto freemason

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi Claims William Ruto Made his Wealth from Freemason

(KDRTV) – Controversial Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is a member of the Freemason Society. In several...

2 days ago