Kenyans Abroad: 60 Deported After Holding Overnight House Party Without Permit

At least 60 Kenyans working in Qatar have been deported after holding a party at a private residence without a permit.

According to reports, the Kenyans, who were employed as immigrants, were found partying without the necessary papers which is a violation in the country.

Each country and society has its own laws, norms and regulations which must be abided by the people no matter if one is a local or a foreigner.

This incident calls for Kenyans working in Qatar to be more careful and stick to what took them there.

Qatar has not yet released a statement on the deportations even though the news has been doing rounds on social media.

