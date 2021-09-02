Kenyans In Diaspora: Caroline Wanjiku Dies In Accident With Two Uncles A Week After Jetting Into The Country

Caroline Wanjiku, a Kenyan woman living in the US, perished in a road accident alongside two of her uncles at Ndarugo along Thika Super Highway just days after visiting Kenya.

According to sources, Wanjiku arrived in Kenya from the US a few weeks ago to reconnect with her family whom she hadn’t seen in a long time.

On August 20, Wanjiku travelled to her rural home Gatanga alongside her two uncles.

Sadly on their way back, they died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stalled trailer along Thika Road.

Friends and family have now taken to social media to pay their last respect to the three by creating an emotional video.

Some of the photos in the video were taken just moments before the three perished.

Watch it below:

SADDEST STORY:

Caroline Wanjiku arrived from the US on holiday and visited her rural home in Gatanga on 20th August. On her way back, she and her two uncles were involved in an accident at Ndarugo along Thika Super Highway, ramming into a stalled trailer. They all died. pic.twitter.com/rsF1wmOdB7

— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) August 31, 2021