Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyans Flee Uganda Over Post-election Violence Fears

Kenyans are leaving Uganda as citizens go to polls on January 14, 2021, over fears of post-election violence

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20210113 101338
IMG 20210113 101338

(KDRTV)-A good number of Kenyans are leaving Uganda as citizens go to polls on January 14, 2021, over fears of post-election violence

According to reports by the Standard, Kenyans who operate businesses in the capital Kampala were in the middle of making arrangments to return their families home

A sizeable number of Kenyans have cited fears of post-election violence regarding the heightened tensions in the capital

READ ALSO: Bobi Wine’s Wife Shades Light on Museveni’s Dictatorship

KDRTV established the Kenyans started leaving Uganda on January 12.

“Security agents have been brutal and lives have been lost since November in confrontations involving police and opposition supporters.

“I have made up my mind to leave because we fear the situation could worsen,” stated one Kenyan planning to leave the country.

KDRTV also talked to a landlord whose flats had been immensely rented by Kenyans and he said that many Kenyans had exited the premises without a guarantee that they will return after the elections

“All six bedsitter houses are now empty. The tenants took away everything they own, meaning they might not be coming back anytime soon,” he complained.

Many Ugandans in the capital also reportedly left the city for rural homes over fears of violence

In the recent past, Bobi Wine`s followers have been arrested and some even shot to death in what many regard as oppression from the regime of President Yoweri Museveni

Many political leaders around the world especially youths have been sending Bobi Wine “good luck messages”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

RAPHAEL TUJU 600x333 RAPHAEL TUJU 600x333

Politics

Jubilee Party Hints at Quitting the Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party has said they are closely monitoring how the matter of the Nairobi by-election plays out in court and the county...

21 hours ago
Bobi Wine Arrested Bobi Wine Arrested

Politics

Bobi Wine’s Private Security Withdrawn Ahead of Tense Polls

(KDRTV) – Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has alleged that his private security was withdrawn on Wednesday night, just hours before...

1 day ago
IMG 20210113 101338 IMG 20210113 101338

News

(Video) – Dictator Museveni Unleashes Army Tankers in Kampala

(KDRTV) – Uganda’s dictator President Yoweri Museveni has unleashed military tankers on the streets of Kampala, ahead of Thursday’s polls. Media outlets both in...

1 day ago
FB IMG 1610611368769 FB IMG 1610611368769

News

Bobi Wine’s Wife Shades Light on Museveni’s Dictatorship

(KDRTV) – Barbie Kyagulanyi, the wife of Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine has claimed that she has been unable to receive calls on her...

2 hours ago