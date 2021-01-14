Kenyans Flee Uganda Over Post-election Violence Fears

(KDRTV)-A good number of Kenyans are leaving Uganda as citizens go to polls on January 14, 2021, over fears of post-election violence

According to reports by the Standard, Kenyans who operate businesses in the capital Kampala were in the middle of making arrangments to return their families home

A sizeable number of Kenyans have cited fears of post-election violence regarding the heightened tensions in the capital

KDRTV established the Kenyans started leaving Uganda on January 12.

“Security agents have been brutal and lives have been lost since November in confrontations involving police and opposition supporters. “I have made up my mind to leave because we fear the situation could worsen,” stated one Kenyan planning to leave the country. KDRTV also talked to a landlord whose flats had been immensely rented by Kenyans and he said that many Kenyans had exited the premises without a guarantee that they will return after the elections “All six bedsitter houses are now empty. The tenants took away everything they own, meaning they might not be coming back anytime soon,” he complained.

Many Ugandans in the capital also reportedly left the city for rural homes over fears of violence

In the recent past, Bobi Wine`s followers have been arrested and some even shot to death in what many regard as oppression from the regime of President Yoweri Museveni

Many political leaders around the world especially youths have been sending Bobi Wine “good luck messages”

