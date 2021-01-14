Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bobi Wine’s Wife Shades Light on Museveni’s Dictatorship

Avatar

By

Published

FB IMG 1610611368769
FB IMG 1610611368769

(KDRTV) – Barbie Kyagulanyi, the wife of Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine has claimed that she has been unable to receive calls on her phone on the day of Uganda’s presidential elections.

She claimed that this could be a deliberate attempt to block her from communicating with National Unity Platform (NUP) agents in different voting centres across the country.

“My telephones have all been blocked from even making regular calls. I know that this is to stop me from communicating with our election agents who are out there to secure our vote tomorrow (Thursday),” Barbie announced on Wednesday evening. She urged NUP agents to use an alternative number from the election command centre to call her.

In another post, she claimed to have reached out to her telephone service provider but they could not tell her why she couldn’t make calls on her cell phone.

https://www.facebook.com/481284628653779/posts/3637115136404030/

“For a full hour, I engaged my phone service provider customer care desk and they have no explanation whatsoever for their withdrawal of direct calls from my phone,” she added.

Read Also: Rain of Bullets in Busia 

Barbie warned that blocking her calls won’t hinder them from removing dictator Museveni from power.

Bobi Wine announced on Wednesday night that the government had blocked the internet in Uganda, a move he said, was meant to stop flow of information.

Ugandans woke up on Thursday morning to vote in an election that has been marred by chaos and a crackdown on the opposition.

Museveni, who is seeking to extend his 35-year rule at the helm of power deployed military tankers on the capital Kampala.

Read Also: Bobi Wine Security Withdrawn 

Apart from blocking social media, the government also declined to grant access to accreditated election observers from the elections.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

RAPHAEL TUJU 600x333 RAPHAEL TUJU 600x333

Politics

Jubilee Party Hints at Quitting the Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party has said they are closely monitoring how the matter of the Nairobi by-election plays out in court and the county...

19 hours ago
Bobi Wine Arrested Bobi Wine Arrested

Politics

Bobi Wine’s Private Security Withdrawn Ahead of Tense Polls

(KDRTV) – Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has alleged that his private security was withdrawn on Wednesday night, just hours before...

1 day ago
IMG 20210113 101338 IMG 20210113 101338

News

(Video) – Dictator Museveni Unleashes Army Tankers in Kampala

(KDRTV) – Uganda’s dictator President Yoweri Museveni has unleashed military tankers on the streets of Kampala, ahead of Thursday’s polls. Media outlets both in...

1 day ago
so sad so sad

Life & Style

SHE HURRIEDLY TOLD ME TO FINISH FASTER, SHE COULD GO GET MUNCHED BY MY NEIGHBOR

Conjugal rights are the most essential thing in any marriage. Lacking to meet each other’s conjugal rights may bring a conflict of interest from...

1 day ago